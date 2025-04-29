U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Timothy Witts, a crew chief with 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, uses the Bambi Bucket system to extinguish flames from a UH-60M Black Hawk in Ocean County, New Jersey, April 28, 2025. New Jersey National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and state civil servants have responded to requests to support ongoing efforts to contain the 15,000-acre wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9005790
|VIRIN:
|250428-Z-IB607-2450
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|FORKED RIVER, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NJ National Guard Supports Jones Road Wildfire Response [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.