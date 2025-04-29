NJ National Guard Supports Jones Road Wildfire Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Timothy Witts, a crew chief with 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, uses the Bambi Bucket system to extinguish flames from a UH-60M Black Hawk in Ocean County, New Jersey, April 28, 2025. New Jersey National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and state civil servants have responded to requests to support ongoing efforts to contain the 15,000-acre wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)