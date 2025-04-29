Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJ National Guard Supports Jones Road Wildfire Response [Image 13 of 24]

    NJ National Guard Supports Jones Road Wildfire Response

    FORKED RIVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Timothy Witts, a crew chief with 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, uses the Bambi Bucket system to extinguish flames from a UH-60M Black Hawk in Ocean County, New Jersey, April 28, 2025. New Jersey National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and state civil servants have responded to requests to support ongoing efforts to contain the 15,000-acre wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 17:56
    Photo ID: 9005784
    VIRIN: 250428-Z-IB607-1928
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FORKED RIVER, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, NJ National Guard Supports Jones Road Wildfire Response [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation
    Wildfire
    Always Ready
    Always There
    Reponse
    Jones Road

