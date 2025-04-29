Full Circle: USACE Employee Receives Help from His Own Team After Losing Home in Eaton Fires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Darius Wallace, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers LA District employee, stands on his fire-damaged property as he awaits debris removal—grateful for the support of the organization he proudly serves.



USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation.