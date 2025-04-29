Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full Circle: USACE Employee Receives Help from His Own Team After Losing Home in Eaton Fires [Image 6 of 6]

    Full Circle: USACE Employee Receives Help from His Own Team After Losing Home in Eaton Fires

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Darius Wallace, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers LA District employee, stands on his fire-damaged property as USACE prepares to begin debris removal and ensure the site is safe for rebuilding—support he’s grateful to receive from the organization he proudly serves.

    USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 16:16
    Photo ID: 9005542
    VIRIN: 250430-A-KL057-5287
    Resolution: 6000x3312
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

