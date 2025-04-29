Spc. Royce Khan is digging deep to get through the low crawl, which is the second to last event before having to run another mile on April 30.
Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition started with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025.
|04.30.2025
|04.30.2025 11:28
|9004620
|250430-A-EG738-5366
|1620x1080
|417.2 KB
|US
|2
|0
This work, Maneuver CoE: Day 3 [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Lawrence Simmons