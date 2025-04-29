Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maneuver CoE: Day 3

    Maneuver CoE: Day 3

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Simmons 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Spc. Peyton Hutchinson is zoned in on the water jug carry before having to do the low crawl on April 30.

    Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition started with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9004629
    VIRIN: 250430-A-EG738-9595
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 509.76 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Maneuver CoE: Day 3, by SFC Lawrence Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

