Spc. Andrew Turner knocking out 30 pushups during the fitness assessment on April 30.
Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition started with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9004626
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-EG738-2732
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|324.72 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maneuver CoE: Day 3 [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Lawrence Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.