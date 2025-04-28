Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250428-N-SW048-1205 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 28, 2025) U.S. Sailors prepare an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, attached to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, for launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)