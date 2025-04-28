250428-N-SW048-1133 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 28, 2025) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 02:16
|Photo ID:
|9003775
|VIRIN:
|250428-N-SW048-1133
|Resolution:
|5309x3539
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250428-N-SW048-1133 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.