    250428-N-SW048-1112

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    250428-N-SW048-1112 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 28, 2025) A U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist observes an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, launching from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025
    Photo ID: 9003769
    VIRIN: 250428-N-SW048-1112
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

