U.S. Air Force crew assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing secure ramps after unloading a
High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Balikatan
25 in Palawan, Philippines, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between
the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance,
improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and
stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Logan Mason) (Portions of the photo have been
blurred for security reasons)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 01:49
|Photo ID:
|9003768
|VIRIN:
|250122-M-YD775-1135
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.44 MB
|Location:
|PALAWAN, PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: 353 SOW transports HIMARS by MC-130J [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.