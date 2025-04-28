Balikatan 25: 353 SOW transports HIMARS by MC-130J

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force crew assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing secure ramps after unloading a

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Balikatan

25 in Palawan, Philippines, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between

the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance,

improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and

stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Logan Mason) (Portions of the photo have been

blurred for security reasons)