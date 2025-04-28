Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW transports HIMARS by MC-130J [Image 4 of 4]

    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW transports HIMARS by MC-130J

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force crew assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing secure ramps after unloading a
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Balikatan
    25 in Palawan, Philippines, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between
    the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance,
    improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and
    stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Logan Mason) (Portions of the photo have been
    blurred for security reasons)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9003768
    VIRIN: 250122-M-YD775-1135
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.44 MB
    Location: PALAWAN, PH
    This work, Balikatan 25: 353 SOW transports HIMARS by MC-130J [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK25
    Balikatan 2025

