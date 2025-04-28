Balikatan 25: 353 SOW transports HIMARS by MC-130J

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II pilot assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing transports a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System over the Philippines during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Logan Mason)