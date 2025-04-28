Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW transports HIMARS by MC-130J [Image 2 of 4]

    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW transports HIMARS by MC-130J

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Logan Mason)

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    353 SOW
    BK25
    Balikatan 2025

