Balikatan 25: 353 SOW transports HIMARS by MC-130J

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Logan Mason)