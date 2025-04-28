Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. James Balocki, executive director of Marine Corps Installations Command, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Adams III, the deputy commandant for Programs and Resources, right, give their remarks during the Quality of Life Investments panel at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)