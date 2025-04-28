Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command and assistant deputy commandant of Installations and Logistics (Facilities), speaks with a member of the audience after the Quality of Life Investments panel at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9003650
    VIRIN: 250429-M-FU507-5101
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments
    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments
    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments
    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments
    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    ModerndayMarine
    MDM2025
    MDM25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download