Modern Day Marine 2025 - Quality of Life Investments

From left to right, Mr. James Balocki, executive director of Marine Corps Installations Command, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Adams III, the Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command and assistant deputy commandant of Installations and Logistics (Facilities), and Maj. Gen. Ryan Rideout, director of Manpower Management, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, give their remarks during the Quality of Life Investments panel at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)