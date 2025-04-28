USSOUTHCOM military deputy commander visits Trinidad and Tobago coast guard headquarters during TRADEWINDS 25

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus,, military deputy commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) meets with U.S. service members at the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard Headquarters, Mount Pleasant, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a USSOUTHCOM-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Symone Simon)
Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 21:47
Photo ID:
|9003593
VIRIN:
|250426-A-YJ018-7887
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|17.3 MB
Location:
|STAUBLES BAY, TT
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
