USSOUTHCOM military deputy commander visits Trinidad and Tobago coast guard headquarters during TRADEWINDS 25

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus, left, military deputy commander of the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) is briefed by Trinidad and Tobago coast guard Capt. Don Polo, commanding officer of the Trinidad and Tobago coast guard, on multiple ships present at the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard Headquarters in Mount Pleasant, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a USSOUTHCOM -sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Symone Simon)