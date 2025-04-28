Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOUTHCOM military deputy commander visits Trinidad and Tobago coast guard headquarters during TRADEWINDS 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    USSOUTHCOM military deputy commander visits Trinidad and Tobago coast guard headquarters during TRADEWINDS 25

    STAUBLES BAY, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    From left, Charlie J. Franta III, acting deputy chief of mission, U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus, military deputy commander of the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Reyes, senior defense official of the U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago tour the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard Headquarters in Mount Pleasant, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a USSOUTHCOM -sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Symone Simon)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 21:47
    Photo ID: 9003595
    VIRIN: 250426-A-YJ018-7892
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.59 MB
    Location: STAUBLES BAY, TT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOUTHCOM military deputy commander visits Trinidad and Tobago coast guard headquarters during TRADEWINDS 25 [Image 4 of 4], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. COAST GUARD
    U.S. SOUTHERN COMMAND
    U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago
    TW25
    LSGE25
    TRADEWINDS 25

