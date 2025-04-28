USSOUTHCOM military deputy commander visits Trinidad and Tobago coast guard headquarters during TRADEWINDS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Charlie J. Franta III, acting deputy chief of mission, U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus, military deputy commander of the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Reyes, senior defense official of the U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago tour the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard Headquarters in Mount Pleasant, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a USSOUTHCOM -sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Symone Simon)