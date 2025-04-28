DODEA Students Win Art Contest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) (left), poses with students, E.J. King Middle High School principal Jennifer Gamble, and CFAS Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez, after presenting art contest awards to students at E.J. King Middle High School in Sasebo, Japan, April 25, 2025. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students in preschool through fifth grade were recognized with awards for their art and poetry entries in the Our Power, Our Planet Art Contest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)