    DODEA Students Win Art Contest [Image 1 of 6]

    DODEA Students Win Art Contest

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), presents Sasebo Elementary students with art and poetry contest awards at Sasebo Elementary School in Sasebo, Japan, April 25, 2025. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students in preschool through fifth grade were recognized with awards for their art and poetry entries in the Our Power, Our Planet Art Contest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 20:27
    Photo ID: 9003548
    VIRIN: 250425-N-II719-1002
    Resolution: 5084x3631
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DODEA Students Win Art Contest [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

