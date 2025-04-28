DODEA Students Win Art Contest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Sasebo Elementary School principal Hannah Choi, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez, and CFAS Commander Capt. Michael Fontaine pose with students after presenting art contest awards at Sasebo Elementary School in Sasebo, Japan, April 25, 2025. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students in preschool through fifth grade were recognized with awards for their art and poetry entries in the Our Power, Our Planet Art Contest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)