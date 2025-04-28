Marines Receive Awards for Postal Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jamar Johnson, a postal clerk with Marine Corps Installation Pacific, receives a Certificate of Appreciation from Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa commander at the Torii Station Post Office, Okinawa, Japan, on April 28, 2025. Johnson was temporarily assigned to USAG Okinawa to train new personnel at the Army Post Office. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)