    Marines Receive Awards for Postal Support [Image 2 of 6]

    Marines Receive Awards for Postal Support

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Zander Krantz, a postal clerk with Marine Corps Installation Pacific, receives The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa commander, at the Torii Station Post Office, Okinawa, Japan, on April 28, 2025. Krantz was temporarily assigned to USAG Okinawa to train new personnel at the Army Post Office. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 18:14
    Photo ID: 9003260
    VIRIN: 250428-A-VF108-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marines Receive Awards for Postal Support [Image 6 of 6], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

