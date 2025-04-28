Marines Receive Awards for Postal Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Cpl. David Guzman, a postal clerk with Marine Corps Installation Pacific, receives The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa commander, at the Torii Station Post Office, Okinawa, Japan, on April 28, 2025. Guzman was temporarily assigned to USAG Okinawa to train new personnel at the Army Post Office. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)