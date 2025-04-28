Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Lacrosse vs Utah 2025 [Image 13 of 14]

    USAFA Lacrosse vs Utah 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Luca Pivetta celebrates his goal during a lacrosse game against the University of Utah on April 26th, 2025 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Utah 16-15 in a thrilling overtime finish, claiming the title of ASUN Regular Season Co-Champions for the second year in a row. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 17:05
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    USAFA
    Lacrosse
    Falcon's
    Athletic's
    #contentcollectionweek, #meritocracy

