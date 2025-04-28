USAFA Lacrosse vs Utah 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Daniel Haimes sprints past two Utah players during a lacrosse game against the University of Utah on April 26th, 2025 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Utah 16-15 in a thrilling overtime finish, claiming the title of ASUN Regular Season Co-Champions for the second year in a row. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)