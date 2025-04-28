U.S. Air Force Academy -- The Air Force lacrosse team participate in the singing of the Air Force song's ''Third Verse" after a lacrosse game against the University of Utah on April 26th, 2025 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Utah 16-15 in a thrilling overtime finish, claiming the title of ASUN Regular Season Co-Champions for the second year in a row. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9003083
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-XD900-1151
|Resolution:
|4683x3117
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Lacrosse vs Utah 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.