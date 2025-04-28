U.S. Navy Sailor throws a heaving line from the USS Bulkeley

HER MAJESTY’S NAVAL BASE CLYDE, Scotland– (April 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailor throws a heaving line to an approaching tug boat during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), April 25, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) arrives in His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde (Faslane), Scotland
