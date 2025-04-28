USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) arrives in His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde (Faslane), Scotland

FASLANE, Scotland - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) arrived in His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde (Faslane), Scotland, April 25, 2025 for a scheduled port visit and to enhance U.S.-U.K relations while building NATO cohesion.



The ship’s presence is a demonstration of the partnership between the United States and U.K., and its continued commitment to the NATO alliance.



“The United States does not face the challenging international environment alone, ``” said Cmdr. Arturo Trejo, commanding officer of Bulkeley. “Our network of allies and partners in the Euro-Atlantic is an asymmetric advantage that our adversaries can never hope to match.”



Bulkeley is on patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. She began her current patrol in early April and has sailed from the Atlantic prior to today’s port visit.



"Our fourth patrol has been a professionally rewarding experience for this hardworking crew," said Trejo. "I can think of no better opportunity than an initial stop in Scotland to see and experience this majestic country."



The ship is named after Vice Admiral John D. Bulkeley, a Medal of Honor recipient from World War II and commissioned Dec. 8, 2001. The squadron embarked aboard the Bulkeley are the “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79.



For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. Naval Forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



The Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

