    USS Bulkeley conducts a sea-and-anchor evolution in Scotland

    USS Bulkeley conducts a sea-and-anchor evolution in Scotland

    SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    HER MAJESTY’S NAVAL BASE CLYDE, Scotland– (April 25, 2025) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Wilfred Dake verifies visual contacts over a secure ship communication line during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), April 25, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Location: SCOTLAND, GB
    This work, USS Bulkeley conducts a sea-and-anchor evolution in Scotland [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

