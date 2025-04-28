Wolf Pack maintainers keep the mission moving during FF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Jose Galindo Barrios, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical specialist, inspects maintenance equipment tools used to repair an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 develops critical thinking, rapid decision making, complex mission execution skills and improves coordination between air, ground and space forces for effective target engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)