Wolf Pack maintainers keep the mission moving during FF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Craig Gazette, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical craftsman, opens a panel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. Gazette’s duties include maintaining complex electrical systems, troubleshooting malfunctions, and ensuring the proper functions of environmental control systems within aircraft. This is essential for maintaining mission ready aircraft, especially during exercises like FF 25-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)