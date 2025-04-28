Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack maintainers keep the mission moving during FF 25-1 [Image 4 of 7]

    Wolf Pack maintainers keep the mission moving during FF 25-1

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Craig Gazette, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical craftsman, opens a panel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. Gazette’s duties include maintaining complex electrical systems, troubleshooting malfunctions, and ensuring the proper functions of environmental control systems within aircraft. This is essential for maintaining mission ready aircraft, especially during exercises like FF 25-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 02:48
    Photo ID: 9001051
    VIRIN: 250423-F-ST571-2055
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wolf Pack maintainers keep the mission moving during FF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    FREEDOM FLAG 25
    FF25

