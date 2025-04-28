Wolf Pack maintainers keep the mission moving during FF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Breakfield, 8th Maintenance Squadron inspection section crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wyatt Duncan, 8th Maintenance Squadron inspection section crew chief, inspect the exhaust of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 is a joint military exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces demonstrating interoperability and a shared commitment to regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)