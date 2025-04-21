U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Smith, Airpower Leadership Academy director, present a certificate to Staff Sgt. Samuel Gifford, 436th Aerial Port Squadron supervisor, during ALA graduation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 18, 2025. ALA is a professional development program for noncommissioned officers to develop leadership abilities in areas of personal and value-based philosophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9000103
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-NO318-1052
|Resolution:
|5566x3703
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower Leadership Academy comes to Dover AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Trenten Walters