Airpower Leadership Academy comes to Dover AFB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Smith, Airpower Leadership Academy director, present a certificate to Staff Sgt. Samuel Gifford, 436th Aerial Port Squadron supervisor, during ALA graduation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 18, 2025. ALA is a professional development program for noncommissioned officers to develop leadership abilities in areas of personal and value-based philosophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)