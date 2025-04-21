Airpower Leadership Academy comes to Dover AFB

Dover Air Force Base graduated its first class of Airpower Leadership Academy students on April 25, 2025. This new initiative provides front line supervisors the opportunity to receive mentorship from senior noncommissioned officers and each other to foster their own leadership styles.



ALA was brought to Dover AFB with the specific purpose to provide the NCO tier with deliberate professional development to bridge the gap between Airman leadership school and NCO academy.



The course is a 20-hour discussion seminar spread over 10 weeks to develop leadership abilities in areas of personal and value-based philosophy. During the course students and cadres meet once a week for a two-hour session where cadres lead the lessons for the day. Cadre are vetted volunteer Senior NCOs that look to share their experience and drive meaningful discussion for these NCOs.



“As the Cadre, every week we sit down and take a look at the ALA curriculum and see what's most relevant to us today,” said Master Sgt. Jessica Grabinski, ALA cadre. “We are ever accelerating and evolving so we take the course material and tailor it to our needs here at Dover. So far I think the biggest benefit is seeing how other supervisors are handling their stresses and how they are getting after training their Airmen.”



Some of the topics students learn are: Leadership Philosophy, The Hard Call, Cross Cultural Competencies, Leadership vs. Management, Empowerment and Leadership Influence and Emotional and Physical Health.



“I have found this course to be beneficial,” said Tech. Sgt. Audra Chambers, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron family health clinic NCO in charge. “I think I’ve learned just as much from everyone's stories as the formal instruction and it's given me a new perspective on the Air Force and our base's mission.”



NCOs interested in being a part of ALA should contact their squadron leadership. Squadron leadership teams will vet all interested NCOs and select one per unit to attend the course.

