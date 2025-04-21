Airpower Leadership Academy comes to Dover AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Audra Chambers, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron family health clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, takes notes during Airpower Leadership Academy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 18, 2025. ALA is a professional development program for NCOs to develop leadership abilities in areas of personal and value-based philosophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)