    Airpower Leadership Academy comes to Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Audra Chambers, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron family health clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, takes notes during Airpower Leadership Academy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 18, 2025. ALA is a professional development program for NCOs to develop leadership abilities in areas of personal and value-based philosophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Leadership
    mentorship
    Airpower Leadership Academy

