Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hotel Company Final Drill [Image 12 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hotel Company Final Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Zachery Seiber, a drill instructor with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, leads his platoon during Final Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 26, 2025. Final drill tests drill instructors on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 14:54
    Photo ID: 8999756
    VIRIN: 250426-M-WH433-2404
    Resolution: 5312x3541
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Final Drill [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill
    Hotel Company Final Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Formation
    M16
    Guidon
    Campaign Cover
    NCO Sword
    Cover & Align

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download