Hotel Company Final Drill

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Efren Sarmiento, a drill master with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, evaluates a platoon during Final Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 26, 2025. Final drill tests drill instructors on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)