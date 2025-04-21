U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Efren Sarmiento, a drill master with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, evaluates a platoon during Final Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 26, 2025. Final drill tests drill instructors on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8999749
|VIRIN:
|250426-M-WH433-2045
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Final Drill [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.