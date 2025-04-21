Hotel Company Final Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are evaluated during final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 26, 2025. Final drill tests drill instructors on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)