Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Chavez, a native of Marion, North Carolina, was recently named the 2025 Marcia J. Krasicky Navy Clinical Optician of the Year while serving at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Beaufort.
Navy Optician of the Year- NMRTC Beaufort
