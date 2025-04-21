Date Taken: 04.18.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 13:28 Photo ID: 8999324 VIRIN: 250418-N-CQ135-1235 Resolution: 2300x3245 Size: 2.11 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navy Clinical Optician of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.