Navy Optician of the Year- NMRTC Beaufort

By Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Chavez, a native of Marion, North Carolina, was recently named the 2025 Marcia J. Krasicky Navy Clinical Optician of the Year while serving at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Beaufort.



The Navy Clinical Optician of the Year award recognizes the contributions of opticians who play a vital role in providing high-quality vision care to sailors and other Navy personnel.



"It is an honor to have been selected as Navy Clinical Optician of the Year," Chavez said. "It is an even greater accomplishment to highlight the important work being done on Parris Island alongside the rest of my team. We are committed to maintaining Navy and Marine Corps force readiness and providing optical services for the warfighter."



Chavez, a 2015 McDowell High School graduate, joined the Navy nine years ago. Additionally, Chavez graduated from Uniformed Services University with an associate degree in opticianry in 2023.



Today, Chavez serves as a hospital corpsman assisting healthcare professionals in providing medical care to Navy personnel and their families.



According to Navy officials, NMRTC’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC serves as the single point of contact in support of installation and operational commanders, providing medical information, support and over medical oversight of the active duty and reserve force.



