Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clinical Optician of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Clinical Optician of the Year

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Chavez, a native of Marion, North Carolina, was recently named the 2025 Marcia J. Krasicky Navy Clinical Optician of the Year while serving at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Beaufort.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 13:28
    Photo ID: 8999322
    VIRIN: 250418-N-CQ135-1236
    Resolution: 2329x2554
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clinical Optician of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clinical Optician of the Year
    Navy Clinical Optician of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Optician of the Year- NMRTC Beaufort

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NH Beaufort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download