EMF Kilo sailors deploy field medical hospital for Fort McCoy training

Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo receive canine treatment instruction during the Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo (EMF-Kilo) Operational Readiness Exercise (ORE) Tactical Combat Casualty Care course on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 26, 2025. EMF-Kilo is the readiness platform attached to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune and is comprised of approximately 400 personnel ready to deploy field hospital capabilities during humanitarian or combat mission.