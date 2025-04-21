EMF Kilo sailors deploy field medical hospital for Fort McCoy training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospitalman Dimitri Bullock unloads field medical hospital supplies during the Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo (EMF-Kilo) Operational Readiness Exercise (ORE) setup on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 26, 2025. EMF-Kilo is the readiness platform attached to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune and is comprised of approximately 400 personnel ready to deploy field hospital capabilities during humanitarian or combat mission.