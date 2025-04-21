Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EMF Kilo sailors deploy field medical hospital for Fort McCoy training [Image 6 of 8]

    EMF Kilo sailors deploy field medical hospital for Fort McCoy training

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Hospital Corpsman First Class Aaron Mathess, left, and Hospitalman Dean Robidouxosejo set up equipment during the Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo (EMF-Kilo) Operational Readiness Exercise (ORE) setup on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 26, 2025. EMF-Kilo is the readiness platform attached to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune and is comprised of approximately 400 personnel ready to deploy field hospital capabilities during humanitarian or combat mission.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 13:18
    Photo ID: 8999287
    VIRIN: 250426-N-FB730-1026
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    This work, EMF Kilo sailors deploy field medical hospital for Fort McCoy training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    readiness
    expeditionary medicine
    EMF Kilo

