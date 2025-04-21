Fralick selected as one of the Air Force’s top 13 recruiters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Fralick, a production recruiter with the 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, center, is honored with a sabre salute during the Operation Blue Suit banquet at the Hidden Gem in New Braunfels, Texas, March 27, 2025. The Operation Blue Suit Award is presented to recruiters who not only surpass all goals but also showcases outstanding development by making a direct impact on end strength mission. (Courtesy photo)