    Fralick selected as one of the Air Force’s top 13 recruiters [Image 2 of 2]

    Fralick selected as one of the Air Force’s top 13 recruiters

    NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Fralick, a production recruiter with the 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, center, is presented the Operation Blue Suit Award by Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Amrhein, Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service commander, left, and Chief Master Sergeant. Rebecca A. C. Arbona, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Accessions Center and Command Chief, during the Operation Blue Suit banquet at the Hidden Gem in New Braunfels, Texas, March 27, 2025. The Operation Blue Suit Award is presented to recruiters who not only surpass all goals but also showcases outstanding development by making a direct impact on end strength mission. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 09:44
    Photo ID: 8998609
    VIRIN: 250327-Z-A3538-1002
    Resolution: 1299x1826
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, US
    Recruiters
    Readiness
    AFRS
    NJANG
    Accessions

