Fralick selected as one of the Air Force’s top 13 recruiters

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Fralick, a production recruiter with the 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, was named as one of the Air Force’s top 13 recruiters at the Air Force Recruiting Service’s annual Operation Blue Suit ceremony in New Braunfels, Texas, March 27, 2025.

“It feels incredibly humbling and rewarding to be recognized and be able to represent the New Jersey Air National Guard,” said Fralick. “Getting this award is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the hard work, dedication and support from my team, leadership, and especially my husband and children.”

During the ceremony, Fralick was presented the Operation Blue Suit Award by Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Amrhein, commander, Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service. The award is presented to recruiters who not only surpass all goals, but also showcases outstanding development by making a direct impact on end strength mission.

The ceremony was an opportunity to celebrate their outstanding achievements and publicly thank them for their contribution to Air Force recruiting.

“Success to me is helping people feel like they have a purpose, realize their potential, and giving them different opportunities to set them up for a great future,” said Fralick.

This year’s honorees represent the best in Total Force recruiting and have set a high standard for future generations of Air Force recruiters to follow. This is the fifth year Air Force Recruiting Services is recognizing its Total Force partners by honoring Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve recruiters.

“Every day is a new person with a new story. Whether it’s visiting High Schools, Colleges, Career Fairs, hosting informational events or meeting one on one in the office,” said Fralick. “Engaging with people and not just talking casually but getting to know them, their strengths, weaknesses, goals, and aspirations is what drives my passion as a recruiter.”

The Operation Blue Suit Program was initiated in 1979 to stimulate production in critical Air Force recruiting programs during the traditional crunch months of February through May and has been expanded over the years. The program recognizes the best recruiters worldwide for their efforts who make a direct impact to fill career fields critical to the Air Force in accomplishing its missions.

Fralick remembered her recruiter – Senior Master Sgt. Tamika Covington – and how she ensured that Fralick knew exactly what her path would be.

“I thought of 17-year-old me not knowing what the future held, but joining the New Jersey Air National Guard would benefit me in so many ways as I would also benefit them,” said Fralick.

Prior to becoming a recruiter, Fralick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing’s Force Support Squadron. During that time, she worked closely with the 177th recruiters. It was at that point Fralick decided her future lie in recruiting.

“I wanted to be that guide that I had when making one of the biggest decisions of my life,” said Fralick. “I wanted to be the person to get in the community and show what we have to offer and introduce this path as an option. The New Jersey Air National Guard has given me so many valuable skills, a sense of purpose and pride in serving my state and country and I love passing my experiences, knowledge, and guidance to others.”

Fralick’s approach to recruiting is centered around authenticity, relationship-building, and understanding her applicants’ wants and needs that will help them achieve their goals. This is done by getting to know their background and being able to show them how the Air National Guard can be beneficial to them while also making a meaningful impact to the people around them.

“Having the ability to positively impact someone’s future and contribute to the strength of our force is the best of both worlds,” said Fralick. “Success to me is helping people feel like they have a purpose, realize their potential and giving them different opportunities to set them up for a great future.”